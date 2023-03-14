The Wildest Things Junior Doctors Have Seen in the Hospital

I try my best to put aside my emotions, but it’s emotions that make you a doctor and not a machine. It’s frustrating to go home and think, ‘I did the best I could, but there’s more that could be done for this individual.’ And I don’t mean by one person, but by the system, by the government.” – Mike, 30, East London

“It was about 2AM on my first ever night shift, aged 25, when my bleep [i.e. bleeper] went off with four severely unwell patients at the same time. One patient was having a heart attack, another a severe asthma attack, the other a diabetic emergency and I can’t even remember the fourth. It was almost impossible to think because I was so stressed and so overworked – I couldn’t really process what was going on with them or what I needed to do. I was the only doctor covering all 15 of the wards, with about 30 patients each, and I felt very out of my depth, very alone and very scared, really. My hourly rate was only around £15 at this point, too. After that, I just went into the corridor and cried for a long time. I seriously debated quitting medicine for a while, but never followed through because you just kind of get sucked in.” – Becky, 28, Croydon