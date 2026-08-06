Quake Returns With Surprise Dawn of the Machine Update Featuring 19 New Maps

30 years after the original launch of Quake the game is celebrating its milestone anniversary with a brand-new episode.

Quake: Dawn of the Machine IS Available Now

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In a huge surprise drop for MachineGames and id Software, Quake just received a free update featuring 19 brand-new maps.

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The Dawn of the Machine update is available now as a free update for Quake. The free update features 19 all-new maps across a cohesive campaign as well as hidden secrets to uncover, a new soundtrack to accompany your journey and Deathmatch map to duke it out with friends, foes and bots alike.

“Celebrating 30 years of Quake, the award-winning team at MachineGames—in collaboration with id Software—returns with Dawn of the Machine, a brutal new episode building on their critically acclaimed work on Dimension of the Machine and Dimensions of the Past. Delivering ferocious combat, labyrinthine level design, and nightmarish realms that twist reality beyond recognition, it pushes the legacy of the genre-defining first-person shooter even further—honoring one of gaming’s most enduring icons.”

As the battle-hardened Ranger, players survive a labyrinthine dimension where time folds back onto itself, creating a unique looping structure where each visit in the present reshapes the future.

Collect runes to unlock previously sealed paths brimming with new routes, encounters and secrets, plus persistent health and ammunition upgrades throughout add a new layer of progression to Quake’s classic gameplay.

Players who download and check out the new content will face deadly new twists on familiar foes, including the Rocket Ogre, Demo Dog, Blood Shambler and more.

Additionally, they will find new weapon variants like the lightning-charged Super Axe or the Laser Cannon, capable of ricocheting projectiles to perforate enemies from every angle.

It will be very interesting to see if the mixture between nostalgic gameplay and the updated replayable episode loop format manage to hook players back into the classic shooter. Achievement hunters may also be tempted by three new achievements that can be earned while playing Dawn of the Machine’s content.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more news and updates on Quake and what else is in the works at id Software.

Dawn of the Machine is currently available on XBOX Series X/S, XBOX One, Microsoft PC Store, Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Steam, Nintendo Switch 2 (via backwards compatibility) Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of Quake.