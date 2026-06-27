Quantic Dream Devs Reportedly Going on Strike to Save Star Wars Eclipse Game

After the cancellation of Spellcaster Chronicles, Quantic Dream developers are striking to try and avoid further layoffs and get the support needed to finish Star Wars Eclipse after years of development.

Quantic Dream May Face 100+ Lay Offs and a Lack of Resources To Finish Star Wars Eclipse

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Quantic Dream is a studio that was once considered a heavy hitter thanks to the critical success of artistic and narrative focused games like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human.

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This is a developing situation, so be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on the situation with Star Wars Eclipse and Quantic Dream. Quantic Dream games haven’t been huge blockbusters, but they do have a history of connecting with a core audience and earning awards and recognition for their big artistic swings.

That was still the sentiment around the developer when Star Wars Eclipse was first revealed at the 2021 Game Awards, but the narrative has shifted after a very lengthly and quiet development period for Star Wars Eclipse and the launch and subsequent shutdown of the Spellcaster Chronicles MOBA.

The team at Quantic Dream is facing significant layoffs following Spellcaster Chronicles lack of success and there is serious concern that Star Wars Eclipse lacks the resources the project needs to cross the finish line.

According to reports from France, the STJV union has called for a national mobilization and set up a picket line this morning in front of Quantic Dream’s Paris headquarters.

Speaking to French outlet, Gamekult, one Star Wars Eclipse developer explained how the staff being let go from the Spellcaster Chronicles team could be reallocated to Eclipse to help finish the project.

Note: The following quote was translated from French.

“We could manage to release it with 115 additional people, and that wouldn’t be ‘overstaffed’: it’s what’s needed. We’re understaffed, like in many other companies in the sector, because bosses know very well that passion will lead people to crunch time and that games will eventually be released. But it’s impossible to run a sustainable industry like that.”

A delegation from Lucasfilm were scheduled to visit the studio on the same day as the strike, so the union side was hoping to gain the attention of the larger company and shine a spotlight on their position.

For readers who are unfamiliar with the game, Star Wars Eclipse was pitched as a new Star Wars adventure set during the High Republic era.

“Star Wars Eclipse is an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands, created in collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games.”

Star Wars Eclipse does not currently have a release window or a final list of supported platforms.