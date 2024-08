Bless, bless, bless up the day – Travis Scott and Quavo have released their joint album Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. You can stream it below but first, some info: the artwork is by Ralph Steadman who is well known for his work with Hunter S Thompson while “Dubai Shit” features an uncredited appearance from Yung Lean. Gulp the whole album up to your heart desire below.

