Quavo Suggests God Told Him To Take Back the Bentley He Gifted Saweetie After Their Breakup

It’s been five years since Quavo and Saweetie split, but people still bring up their relationship. This time, the topic is the customized Bentley that the Migos rapper once gifted his then-girlfriend.

For Christmas in 2020, Quavo surprised Saweetie with the luxury vehicle. It was detailed with snowflakes and had “Icy” embroidered on the headrests. Just a few months later, however, they broke up. Rumors suggested Quavo took the car back. Now, in a new interview, he seems to indicate that he did so because “god” told him to.

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During a conversation with Yung Miami, Quavo was asked a fairly generalized question that seemed to have a targeted reference. “Let her leave with the gift or take it back?” Quavo replied, “It depends on what God tell me to do in the situation.”

Quavo seems to imply that god told him to take back the custom Bentley he gifted Saweetie

“So, you take your gifts back,” Yung Miami pressed. Quavo asserted, “No, I only did that one time in the history of giving gifts.” Yung Miami pressed more: “Why? Why God said that? Quavo answered, “Sometimes…God say get some back. You bet go get it.”

Now, obviously, there is no specific “gift” mentioned, or giftee. But it’s hard to ignore that this feels like it’s about Saweetie.

TMZ actually caught up to Saweetie and mentioned to her what Quavo said. Her response? “We still talkin’ about that?” So she obviously isn’t sweating it all these years later.

There’s a whole other twist in the Quavo-Saweetie-Bently story that involves Drake

Fascinatingly, Drake makes an appearance in the Quavo/Saweetie/Bently lore. In December 2025, Billboard reported that Drake shared that he bought the car back for Quavo. However, the reveal didn’t quite go as he hoped.

“You remember when this Saweetie Bentley was going viral?” Drake said while speaking to BenDaDonnn. “There was an ice blue Bentley. It was Saweetie’s car, and they said that Quavo had got it for her. I saw it for sale somewhere [and I was like,] ‘I’ma buy that back for my dog.’”



“I had parked the whip right in the front,” he went on to explain. Essentially, Drake just wanted to surprise Quavo with the car parked in front of his house when he got home. Quavo was very confused, though. “I bought it for him. He pulled up, like, he thought she was there,” Drake quipped. “He really didn’t understand the joke.”

Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation