Someone Behind the Québec Health Ministry Twitter Account is Into Feet 

The official Twitter account for the Québec health ministry directed people to a Pornhub foot fetish video instead of the latest Covid statistics—and regrets the error.

On Thursday, @sante_qc, an account run by the Ministry of Health and Social Services that people presumably follow for information on the spread of the virus, vaccination, and testing, sent a tweet presenting the latest Covid-19 numbers in Québec. Attached was a chart full of numbers attached and a link. The link redirected to a foot worship video on Pornhub.

“Due to a situation beyond our control, a link with inappropriate content was posted on our Twitter account,” they tweeted later that day. “We are looking for the causes. We are sorry for the inconveniences.”

According to the Toronto Sun, the tweet stayed up for a full 30 minutes before it was deleted.

One Twitter user grabbed a screen recording of the incorrect link before the account deleted it:

The link goes to performer Anna Ruso’s video, “Femdom feet worship.” The video has 9.2 thousand views, at least some of which apparently come from someone at Santé Québec. It’s 10 minutes of a man in a leather eye mask and red collar kissing and licking her toes.

“I was really surprised, really,” Ruso told me. “In this video, my husband and I were shooting a role-playing game and we did not think that we would get to a page that is not related to role-playing games. But we don’t mind.”

She said that she noticed new comments on this year-old video about seeing it elsewhere, but wasn’t sure what they were referring to. “I didn’t understand what that meant. I thought that I was reposted by some porn model with a lot of subscribers,” Ruso said. Some of the comment include “Finally a government I can get behind🙌🏼” “Salut Quebec!” and “Like if you are here after Health Quebec tweet.”

The Québec health ministry continues a history of porn sneaking into government leaders’ time on the clock, including Ted Cruz’s likes, and a FCC employee who liked watching teen foot worship at work.