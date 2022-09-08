VICE
All the History the Queen Witnessed During Her 96 Years


1920s

Princess Elizabeth watches a pipe band play in the grounds of Glamis Castle near Forfar in Scotland, 1929.PHOTO: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

1930s

Front, left, at the coronation of her father George VI in 1937. PHOTO: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty ImageS

1940s

Serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service in 1945, next to her mother, the Queen Mother. PHOTO: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

1950s

Greeting Winston Churchill in London 1950. PHOTO: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

1960s

Dancing with Ghanaian president Kwame Nkrumah in Accra in 1961. This moment was believed to have been instrumental in convincing Ghana to join the Commonwealth. PHOTO: Central Press/Getty Images

1970s

With Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Philip, and Prince Edward at Buckingham Palace in 1972. PHOTO: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

1980s

In London with two of her corgis, the Queen Mother, her sister Princess Margaret, Prince Charles and Princess Diana. PHOTO: John Downing/Getty Images

1990s

With Nelson Mandela in Durban in 1995. PHOTO: WALTER DHLADHLA/AFP via Getty Images

2000s

With Vladimir Putin in London in 2003 – he first state visit to Great Britain by a Russian leader since 1874. PHOTO: IVAN SEKRETAREV/AFP via Getty Images

2010s

With Donald Trump on his visit to the UK in 2019. PHOTO: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty Images

2020s

At the opening of new train line, the Elizabeth Line, in summer 2022. PHOTO: ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
