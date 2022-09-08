News All the History the Queen Witnessed During Her 96 Years By Helen Nianias September 8, 2022, 1:47pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard 1920s Princess Elizabeth watches a pipe band play in the grounds of Glamis Castle near Forfar in Scotland, 1929.PHOTO: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images 1930s Videos by VICE Front, left, at the coronation of her father George VI in 1937. PHOTO: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty ImageS 1940s Serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service in 1945, next to her mother, the Queen Mother. PHOTO: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images 1950s Greeting Winston Churchill in London 1950. PHOTO: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images 1960s Dancing with Ghanaian president Kwame Nkrumah in Accra in 1961. This moment was believed to have been instrumental in convincing Ghana to join the Commonwealth. PHOTO: Central Press/Getty Images 1970s With Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Philip, and Prince Edward at Buckingham Palace in 1972. PHOTO: Hulton Archive/Getty Images 1980s In London with two of her corgis, the Queen Mother, her sister Princess Margaret, Prince Charles and Princess Diana. PHOTO: John Downing/Getty Images 1990s With Nelson Mandela in Durban in 1995. PHOTO: WALTER DHLADHLA/AFP via Getty Images 2000s With Vladimir Putin in London in 2003 – he first state visit to Great Britain by a Russian leader since 1874. PHOTO: IVAN SEKRETAREV/AFP via Getty Images 2010s With Donald Trump on his visit to the UK in 2019. PHOTO: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty Images 2020s At the opening of new train line, the Elizabeth Line, in summer 2022. PHOTO: ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Tagged:monarchy, queen elizabeth, queen elizabeth ii, United Kingdom, worldnews Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE ‘Clear Signal’ Sent That Israel-Hamas War Could Escalate Regionally 10.20.23 By Mitchell Prothero Canadian Police Try to Quell Town’s Fears as QAnon Queen Gears Up for Cult Meetup 10.11.23 By Mack Lamoureux Israel’s Gaza Hostage Situation ‘Too Incredible To Comprehend’ 10.09.23 By Mitchell Prothero The QAnon Queen Has Taken Over an Empty School and Locals Want Her the Hell Out 09.29.23 By Mack Lamoureux