Queen Elizabeth II Has Died Aged 96

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate of Balmoral.

Her oldest child, Charles, is now king.

Videos by VICE

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The Queen, who had been suffering with mobility issues for many months, celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this year to mark 70 years on the throne.

Earlier this week the Queen accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson, the outgoing Prime Minister, and invited Liz Truss to form a new government.

Buckingham Palace released a statement earlier on Thursday morning saying that the Queen was under medical supervision after her doctors became worried about her health.

The Queen greeting Liz Truss. Photo: Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Palace very rarely commented on the Queen’s health, showing the severity of her condition.

Newsreaders quickly changed into a black clothing, which is protocol for reporting a royal death.

She was the longest-living and longest-reigning British monarch. Her rule saw sweeping changes, including the disintegration of much of the British Empire and the establishment of the Commonwealth.

The Queen in 1954. PHOTO: Getty Images

She navigated the country and the Royal Family through an era of extraordinary changes – from the Troubles in Northern Ireland, to the handover of Hong Kong to China.

Her reign took in the first man on the Moon, the invention of the internet, the end of the Cold War, and the discovery of DNA.

Addressing Parliament in 2002 for her Golden Jubilee, she remarked: “Change is a constant. managing it has become an expanding discipline. The way we embrace it defines our future.”