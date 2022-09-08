‘Her Legacy Will Loom Large’: World Reacts to Death of Queen Elizabeth II

World leaders sent condolences after the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced on Thursday afternoon.

Many leaders had already put out messages wishing good health for the Queen throughout the day after it was revealed earlier she was under medical supervision.

Videos by VICE

US President Joe Biden praised the Queen as an important figure of the long alliance with the UK and said: “Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special,”

“We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world,” added the statement released by the White House.

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, gave an emotional speech on national television from Vancouver. Earlier, he put out a tribute on Twitter to the Queen and said, ​​”It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President, also sent out his tribute in a tweet, and said “It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, we extend sincere condolences to the Royal family, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi put out a photo of him with the Queen from his trip to the UK and wrote in tweet, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour.”

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

Emanuel Macron, President of France shared a photo of the Queen on his Twitter account and wrote, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”

Roberta Metsola, the European Parliament President wrote a tweet and said: “Few have shaped global history like Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her unbreakable commitment to duty and service was an example to all. The world mourns with her people in the United Kingdom and beyond. “She was truly Queen Elizabeth the Great. May she rest in peace.”