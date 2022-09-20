VICE
Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral

영국 여왕 장례식 엘리자베스 2세 군주제 왕실 장례식
On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.

If you, like millions of people around the world, watched the televised funeral, you probably clocked the ridiculous pageantry, the spider on the coffin and the Very Tall Man (he’s the Queen’s former assistant private secretary, Matthew Magee). All very solemn, all very stately – the regalia of a thousand-year monarchy in full swing and adorned with the disputed jewels of its former colonies.

What the cameras didn’t show is the public circus around it. Hundreds of thousands of people came to London to try to catch a glimpse of the funeral procession, waving selfie sticks and smartphone chargers and armed with limp brown bread sandwiches and fold-up camping chairs. If the state funeral offered one vision of Britain, the view from the ground presented another – one dressed up for the occasion in plastic-y Union Jack flags and themed OppoSuits, necking neat vodka because it’s “what she would have wanted and that”.

VICE photographer Chris Bethell was there to capture the scene.

Man with cigar during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The crowd gathering during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Woman wrapped in Union Jack flag during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
People trying to catch a look at the funeral procession during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Man pouring vodka during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Crowds outside Buckingham Palace during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Woman with young child during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Beefeaters playing trumpets during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Young men in suits with smartphone during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Crowd of people waving smartphones during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Man with painted St George's flag head during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Man in fur coat during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Man in Union Jack Opposuit during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Woman holding up offerings during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Group of women in Union Jack flags during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Police officer with back towards Queen's coffin during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
A cyclist standing on bike with phone during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Crowd of people with phones during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Prince Andrew and Harry in funeral procession during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Two old people with snacks and sandwiches during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Man with heavy metal T-shirt during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Sign warning people not to climb monument during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Man with war medals during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Police officer on funeral procession duties during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Man holding giant alcohol flask during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Prince George in car during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Man looking towards Victoria Memorial during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
A couple holding hands during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Giant billboard in memory of the Queen in London during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

@christopherbethell

