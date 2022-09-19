We Talked to People Before and After They Saw the Queen Lying in State



Monday sees the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London. But unlike every other VIP royal family event, all the dignitaries and visiting heads of state have to wait for us plebs and normies to view the Queen first as part of her lying-in-state, where hundreds of thousands of people – including David Beckham doing Peaky Blinders cosplay – queued for hours to pay their respects to her.

So what was it like being in the Queue to End All Queues, now hailed by some as the “most British thing ever”, presumably ranked alongside other paragons of Britishness, like Paddington Bear, colonialism and going “oi oi look who it is then” when you see some you know walk into a pub? Who were the people who willingly joined a queue that stretched all the way to Bermondsey, just to have a few silent minutes to commune with the Queen and hopefully not get caught on the official livestream picking their nose or yawning? How did they feel once it spat them out the other side of the Abbey, blinking, in the harsh light of day? Were all those hours of waiting worth it?

To find out, VICE photographer Aiyush Pachnanda went down to meet some people in line to see the Queen and then caught up with them once they left Westminster Abbey.

Hazeem: “It’s a blessing to have seen her.”

Hazeem Arif, 23, Leamington Spa

Before: I’ve already made quite good friends with the people before and after me. For the past three to four hours we’ve been talking and getting to know each other, so it’s been a pretty wonderful experience waiting here – the time has gone by pretty fast, if I am honest.

My favourite memory is when she came to visit my town in the Midlands – I was maybe 12 and she said hello to me. I know the Queen has a very deeply-rooted faith in the Christian religion. As a trainee imam and as a Muslim, I have a very deeply-rooted faith as well. With that in mind, I think it’s very important to be here to represent my family and for those who can’t make it.

After: As soon as we walked in, you could hear a pin drop. Everything went silent. I felt very moved – I didn’t want to leave. It takes you 20 mins to walk around it; they let you walk right up against the side of it and let you pay your respects in any way you wish. Some people were bowing, some were curtsying, some were praying and once you are done you walk out – it’s a blessing to have seen her.

Total wait time: 7 hours

Joseph: “I have mixed emotions towards the royal family.”

Joseph Arujo, 18, California

Before: I’m from LA, I’ve been in the line to see her for about four hours. I have mixed emotions towards the royal family due to their involvement with colonialism – especially the involvement with many Indigenous countries – but I feel this is a historical day to witness to be a part of.

The queue itself goes well past Blackfriars – it’s so crazy to think so many people are here to witness this moment in history.

After: I realised one thing I felt once I saw her, [which is] how fragile life is. Before, you see her as a being that is almost higher than human – and then seeing her casket ten feet ahead really makes you have a new look on life.

It was really sad. All the guards in the uniform protecting the Queen – it’s hard to describe as it’s something I never felt, a whole new world of royalty that we get to experience for a brief moment.

My feelings [on the royals] have stayed the same, but I do really sympathise with them and the family… No matter how you feel about them, you can see that it’s a sad moment in history.

Chris Newbury with a friend from the queue.

Chris Newbury, 29, London

Before: I felt like I have to be here… It’s such a momentous occasion. The nation’s grandma has passed, pretty much. People in my family sadly couldn’t be here so I wanted to be here for them… It’s one way of saying thanks because she’s done so much for us.

I think she can mean so many things. If you are a feminist, she can be a feminist… She meant so much for everyone. For me, it’s about her duty to this country and the service she provided to all of us.

After: [As I walked in there was] just a sudden sombreness – a core of peacefulness. There were people crying. I bowed and said thank you, thank you for your service for myself and all my family.

To be in the UK – as I now live abroad – and to be here and witness everything from our greatest monarch to the start of our new king makes me really proud about this country and shows how old it is.

Queue time: 3 hours

Jo: “I owe the Queen tribute.”

Jo Andales, 30, London

Before: I’m originally from the Philippines – I’ve been living here for seven years now. I really wanted to be a part of today. I was granted citizenship this year and because of that I owe the Queen tribute, because I pledged not only to the nation but to the Queen to be a responsible citizen of the United Kingdom.

After: All together, I started at 7AM and I got in around 2PM. Everything was well organised – it was quiet and very solemn. People were there for a reason. I spent around five minutes inside and it was all worth it. I actually regret I never saw her in person [alive], I saw her on TV… Some people think she’s immortal and I took that for granted. Otherwise, I am happy I spent the time to see her.

Total wait time: 7 hours

Kenneth: “It’s very emotional and moving.”

Kenneth Uy, 34, London

Before: I met [the Queen once before in 2016, when I first came to London. Sadly, it’s a different feeling as now seeing her again in a coffin – it’s my last goodbye. For me, it’s very emotional and moving [being in the queue] – there lots of dedicated and passionate people here together. I know the Queen has been in, one way or another, part of everyone here’s lives.

After: I’ve just come out of the hall. It was worth the wait because it’s a once in lifetime chance to witness this. I was feeling very sad as all the moments I have seen the queen [in] were flooding back to me – the things she’s done not only for Great Britain, but for the world. At the same time, it’s given me a sense of life as I know she can finally rest. I would love to do it again, 100 percent.

Total wait time: 9 hours

The queue snaking past the Thames.

A TV correspondent reporting from the queue at night.

A sign points the way.

Police officers outside Parliament.

People taking selfies outside Westminster Abbey as the Queen lies in state.

