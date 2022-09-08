The Queen Is Under Medical Supervision as Doctors Are Concerned for Her Health

Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision after her doctors became worried about her health.

She is 96 years old, and this year celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

Buckingham Palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Clarence House released a statement announcing that Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral, the Queen’s summer home in Scotland, to be with her.

Prince William is also going to Balmoral, and Princess Anne is already there. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are reportedly also on their way.

Liz Truss, who met the Queen on Tuesday after being invited by the monarch to form a new government, issued a statement on Twitter.

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.



My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, made a statement wishing the Queen well.

Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, added his good wishes.