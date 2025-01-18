Queen of the Ring Trailer: Emily Bett Rickards Transforms Into Women’s Wrestling Icon

Sumerian has released the trailer for the long-awaited female-centered wrestling film, Queen of the Ring.

Based on Jeff Leen’s book of the same name, the film, written and directed by Ash Avildsen, follows a women’s wrestling legend Mildred Burke (Emily Bett Rickards). It takes viewers back to when women’s wrestling was illegal nationwide. That’s hard to grasp given how popular and respected women’s wrestling is in the United States nowadays.

Of course, it’s all thanks to women like Burke who paved the way for future generations of stars. Per the synopsis, “a small-town single mother embraces the danger to change culture as she dominates America’s most masculine sport to become the first million-dollar female athlete in history.”

Queen of the Ring Trailer

Play video

The trailer only scratches the surface of Burke’s incredible story. Originally, her career began wrestling at carnivals where she became a spectacle for defeating men. Out of the 200 men she faced only one ever defeated her. This got the attention of promoters worldwide and afforded her a legendary career that spanned 2 decades. She held the NWA World Women’s Championship for nearly her entire career. Billy Wolfe (Tyler Posey) trained Mildred and he became her partner before they separated due to his infidelity.

Alongside Beckett and a slew of familiar Hollywood faces like Josh Lucas, Francesca Eastwood, Kelli Berglund, Gavin Gaselegno, and Walton Goggins, there are wrestlers from both AEW and WWE that make special appearances. Kailey Latimer and Toni Rossall (AEW’s Kamille and Toni Storm) are two of those names. They play June Byers and Clara Mortensen, respectively.

Additionally, WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu (Naomi) is playing Ethel Johnson. Marie Avgeropolous, Deborah Ann Woll, Cara Buono, Adam Demos, Martin Kove, Damaris Lewis Kailey, and Jim Cornette also star.

QOTR is the newest Hollywood adaptation set in the wrestling world. The success of A24’s Iron Claw film based on the legendary Von Erich family set this in motion. The film grossed over $40 million at the worldwide box office, which is unheard of with wrestling films. There was also interest from Netflix to do a Hulk Hogan documentary starring Chris Hemsworth. Joker director Todd Phillips was set to direct, but that project was officially canned in 2024.

Queen of the Ring releases in theaters on March 7, 2025.