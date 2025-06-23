Queens of the Stone Age Announce North American ‘Catacombs’ Concert Tour for 2025

Fresh off a string of summer concerts, Queens of the Stone Age have announced The Catacombs Tour, in support of the release of their newest project, Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs.

“The conception of The Catacombs Tour was inspired in large part by the band members’ collective experience during the creation of their Alive in the Catacombs cinematic and musical opus,” explains a press release. “Comprised of all-new arrangements crafted specifically for the occasion, The Catacombs Tour will see QOTSA draw upon the spirit of those sublime subterranean renditions and infuse it into reimagined versions that promise to twist the volume knob in both directions. Enhanced by assembled ensembles, the end result will be a precious few unique and intimate performances unlike any previous QOTSA tour.”

Oct. 02 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Oct. 03 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Oct. 05 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Oct. 07 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Oct. 08 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre – Boch Center

Oct. 10 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Nov. 08 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

Nov. 10 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

Nov. 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theater

Nov. 19 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Nov. 21 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

Tickets for Queens of the Stone Age’s The Catacombs Tour will be on sale at qotsa.com beginning Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time. There will also be a European leg of The Catacombs Tour announced at a later date.

Notably, the press release adds that “appropriate dress is encouraged” because “you’ll want to look as good as the music is going to sound on this very special evening at the theater,” which… I’ll just say is interesting… but fine, I’ll make sure to wear my nicest black band t-shirt.