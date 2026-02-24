Queens of the Stone Age Just Added New Catacombs Tour Dates for 2026

Queens of the Stone Age have just announce that they will be adding a limited spring 2026 run to their Catacombs Tour.

Last year’s ‘Catacombs’ outing comprised 11 shows inspired by QOTSA’s concert film Alive in the Catacombs, which captured the band’s live performance in the Paris Catacombs from July 2024. The tour featured special song arrangements inspired “in large part by the band members’ collective experience during the creation” of Alive at the Catacombs, and “enhanced by assembled ensembles.”

Videos by VICE

Courtesy queens of the stone age

Which I think means… well, I don’t exactly know what that means. Maybe you’ll have to catch a show to find out. Because the new run of the Catacombs Tour will be the same as the last one, with special song arrangements and reinterpretations spanning the band’s career. Attendees are encouraged to “dress to the nines” for a memorable experience. Libby Grace will be in the support slot for all five shows.

The new stretch of the tour will kick off April 24 in Joshua Tree, California, and conclude May 1 in Lincoln, California. While QOTSA are not straying far from the West Coast for this run, these are far from the band’s only dates this year—they’ve also got European dates with System of a Down and a North American tour with the Foo Fighters later this summer.

View complete tour routing and lineup information below.

How to Get tickets to queens of the stone age catacombs tour 2026

Artist presale for Queens of the Stone Age’s Catacombs Tour 2026 will begin Wednesday, February 25 at 10AM PST. Set your reminder now! General onsale will follow on Friday, February 27 at 10AM PST via Ticketmaster.

You can also get Queens of the Stone Age tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

04/24 — Joshua Tree, CA @ Joshua Tree Retreat Center ^

04/25 — Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage – The Show ^

04/27 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^

04/29 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

05/01 — Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort ^

06/29 — Stockholm, SE @ Strawberry Arena #

07/02 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France #

07/04 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France #

07/06 — Milan, IT @ Ippodromo Snai La Maura #

07/08 — Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion #

07/10 — Düsseldorf, DE @ Open Air Park Düsseldorf #

07/13 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium #

07/15 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium #

07/18 — Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy #

07/19 — Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy #

08/04 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium *

08/06 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field *

08/08 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium *

08/10 — Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field *

08/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *

08/15 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *

08/17 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park *

09/15 — Regina, SK @ Mosaic Stadium *

09/17 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium *

09/20 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place +

09/24 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

09/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium +

^ = w/ “Catacombs Tour” with Libby Grace

# = w/ System Of A Down and Acid Bath

* = w/ Foo Fighters and Mannequin Pussy

+ = w/ Foo Fighters and Gouge Away