Queens of the Stone Age Founder Doesn’t Recommend Seeking Out Near-Death Experiences, but He Does Admit They’re ‘Really Wonderful’

On September 23, 2026, Queens Of The Stone Age released a new single titled “Where The Goth Girls At?” This is the third single released ahead of their new album, Perfecth, set for release on October 30. The new single was preceded by two previous singles, “Easy Street”, released in July, and “Insignificant Other” on August 25. In the newest single, Homme wrote about nostalgic memories and his teenage fascination with goth subculture while growing up in Palm Desert, California.

In a new interview with Consequence, Homme discussed the origin of certain lyrics in the new single. When asked about the line, “Never felt so alive as the day I almost died.” Homme responded, shining a light on his personal near-death experiences. “I think everyone in this life is either experiencing a near-life or near-death experience, or you certainly will if you haven’t. There’s a bit of euphoria post those [experiences].”

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Homme elaborated, “I almost drowned when I was 12 and up, and it was really wonderful in the days and weeks post that.” This isn’t the kind of experience one would refer to as “wonderful”, but it’s what happens after such a traumatic event that you can truly learn from. “Food tastes amazing, and the sunset was f***ing juicy. I’m not saying you should go out and get yourself a near-death experience, but certainly those occur. That euphoria, it takes a while to dissipate, and it’s hard not to feel the joy in those moments after that.”

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Queens Of The Stone Age Finish Tour With Foo Fighters

As Queens Of The Stone Age prepares to release , Perfecth, the band wraps up their tour with Foo Fighters. The band has served as the supporting act on the Take Cover tour since early August. Notably, the two bands have history together, as Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was previously the drummer of Queens Of The Stone Age in 2002. He recorded one album with the band, their breakthrough, Songs For The Deaf. Additionally, Homme and Grohl teamed up with former Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones to form the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures in 2009. The supergroup released one self-titled album in 2009.

On September 26, 2026, the two bands play one final show together at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, wrapping up this stretch of the tour. Foo Fighters continue the tour into March 2027, while Queens Of The Stone Age release their ninth album and prepare for a string of shows in Japan in November.

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