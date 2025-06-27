Queens of the Stone Age Frontman Josh Homme Weighs in on Possible Kyuss Reunion

It’s been 30 years (yes, 30 YEARS) since stoner rock legends Kyuss released their final album, …and the Circus Leaves Town (1995), but could a reunion be on the horizon?

During a recent interview with Kyuss World founder Nathan Lawver, Kyuss guitarist Josh Homme — Queens of the Stone Age founder/guitarist/vocalist — weighed in on the possibility of Kyuss getting back together, and he didn’t necessarily rule it out.

“I don’t know. I just feel like the punctuation of Kyuss — it was such a perfect little unit, and it ended the way it should,” Homme said, as transcribed by Metal Injection. “And was totally in support of what was happening in Kyuss Lives! and things like that. It was just [that] there were some tricky things that were pulled… I think it’s good for people to know what happened.

“But it always left me with a strange feeling, because it’s, like, you wanna set things right,” Homme added. “And plus I just don’t think it’s good… There’s no reason to hold on to anything negative. I don’t have negative feelings about anybody. None of that stuff matters. So, yeah, it’s possible.”

While fans probably should not hold their breath for a Kyuss reunion just yet, there will be a chance to catch Homme and QOTSA out on tour this fall. Fresh off a string of summer concerts, the band recently announced The Catacombs Tour, in support of the release of their newest project, Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs.

Oct. 02 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Oct. 03 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Oct. 05 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Oct. 07 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Oct. 08 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre – Boch Center

Oct. 10 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Nov. 08 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

Nov. 10 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

Nov. 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theater

Nov. 19 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Nov. 21 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

Photo via Milan Risky/Shutterstock