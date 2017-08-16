Queens of the Stone Age Go Rockabilly In “The Way You Used to Do” Video

Josh Homme, quite clearly, is a man of many talents, but did you know that those talents included writing a music video and just straight up dancing? Well, today you can be safe in the knowledge that as well as being the manliest man to set foot on the planet Earth, Josh Homme can do both of those things, as demonstrated by Queens of the Stone Age’s music video for “The Way You Used to Do.”

The track is the lead single for the band’s seventh album Villains, which is due next Friday (August 25). The video was directed by Jonas Åkerlund (whose most recent credits include videos by Kesha and Lady Gaga) and written by Homme, and features Homme leading the camera into a basement, where he joins the rest of the band, before going splitting off and apparently becoming possessed by a dancing demon. Needless to say, it’s weird and bizarre which, at this point, is everything a Queens of the Stone Age video should be.

In a statement accompanying the video, Homme said:

“It’s our way of paying tribute to Cab Calloway and the film Hellzapoppin’. I fully realize that may be a little more than some are open to, and that’s perfectly fine with me. There’s the door. If some of the more close-minded are gently pruned, that just leaves more room on the dance floor for the open-minded ones to get loose. That’s been the spirit of Queens Of The Stone Age and the space we’ve worked to create from day one.”

Hell yeah. I for one am delighted that Josh has found the freedom to dance like nobody is watching. Watch a preview below; the full thing’s on Apple Music.

