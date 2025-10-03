Queens of The Stone Age Just Debuted a New Song Live

Queens Of The Stone Age just kicked off their Catacombs tour, supporting their recent live album, and they just debuted a new song.

NME reports that, while playing a three-part, 17-song set at The Chicago Theatre on Thursday night (Oct. 2), the band performed a new track titled “Easy Street.” There’s currently speculation over whether or not the tune will be on the band’s next album. Check out footage of it below.

Videos by VICE

Play video

Commenting on the song, one Reddit user commented on the “Flamenco vibe” in the sound, saying it was “maybe the most catchy thing they played tonight.” Someone else added, “This does not sound like QOTSA at all! And I don’t mean it in a bad way.”

A third fan offered, “The whole song sounded like it was a Broadway scene. Not to forget that quick lyric, ‘So just shut up and fuck me‘ as [Josh Homme] was singing was so well executed.” Additionally, frontman Josh Homme’s vocals on the song have been compared to David Bowie circa the late icon’s “Let’s Dance” era.

In a press release announcing the new tour, QOTSA reps said, “The conception of The Catacombs Tour was inspired in large part by the band members’ collective experience during the creation of their Alive in the Catacombs cinematic and musical opus.”

“Comprised of all-new arrangements crafted specifically for the occasion, The Catacombs Tour will see QOTSA draw upon the spirit of those sublime subterranean renditions and infuse it into reimagined versions that promise to twist the volume knob in both directions,” they added. “Enhanced by assembled ensembles, the end result will be a precious few unique and intimate performances unlike any previous QOTSA tour.”

Oct. 03 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Oct. 05 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Oct. 07 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Oct. 08 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre – Boch Center

Oct. 10 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Nov. 08 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

Nov. 10 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

Nov. 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theater

Nov. 19 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Nov. 21 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre