Queens of the Stone Age Releasing ‘Live in the Catacombs’ Album on Vinyl and Streaming

The Queens of the Stone Age recently dropped a filmed live performance, Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs, and now they’re bringing the project to both audio streaming and vinyl.

In a post on Instagram, the band announced that the Alive in the Catacombs audio will be up on a digital platform this Friday, June 13th. They also announced “a limited edition vinyl package is available for pre-order now. It contains an exclusive 24-page booklet.”

“Filmed and recorded in July 2024, Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs captures QOTSA as you’ve never seen or heard them before,” reads a description of the live concert project. “Every aesthetic decision, every choice of song, every configuration of instruments… absolutely everything was planned and played with deference to the Catacombs — from the acoustics and ambient sounds — dripping water, echoes and natural resonance — to the darkly atmospheric lighting tones that enhance the music. Order the film for stream or download now.”

One package of the film also offers “behind the scenes” extras, including “Alive in Paris and Before, an intimate behind-the-scenes documentary film, revealing the emotional and physical trials Queens of the Stone Age overcame to create Alive in the Catacombs.” Click here for video streaming options.

QOTST: Alive in the Catacombs Track List

Running Joke/Paper Machete Kalopsia Villains of Circumstance Suture Up Your Future I Never Came

The stripped-down performance was filmed last summer in the Catacombs of Paris, France. It marks the first live performance ever held in the ossuary.

Queens of the Stone Age On Tour

In addition to the new live project, the Queens of the Stone Age are also embarking on a U.S. tour, which picks up in Boston tonight. Check out the full list of dates below:

06/11 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

06/13 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

06/15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/17 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor *

06/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

06/20 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *

06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *