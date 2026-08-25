Queens of the Stone Age Reveal Official Ninth Album Release Date, Drop Yacht Rock-ish New Single ‘Insignificant Other’

Queens of the Stone Age has officially unveiled the release date for their forthcoming ninth album. The new record is titled Perfecth, and it’s due on Oct. 30, 2026, from Matador Records.

Along with the announcement, the band also dropped a yacht rock-ish new single: “Insignificant Other”. Don’t get me wrong, this tune is quintessentially QOTSA. But it has this very smoky flow and gentle-but-funky riff that so eloquently builds over its 5+ minute runtime.

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Then there’s frontman Josh Homme’s incredibly smooth vocals. It’s not that they sound exactly like Michael McDonald, but I’m still convinced they’d fit seamlessly into an old Doobie Brothers track.

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Interestingly, “Insignificant Other” is actually the second of only two takes the band took at the track, per a press release. “It’s a song about distance,” Homme said of the song. “About how someone can be your entire world only to simply vanish. And about the strange vertigo of being on the receiving end of that.”

Queens of the Stone Age will release their new album on Halloween weekend

“Every song sounds like it’s from a different world,” Homme later added of the album overall. “And that’s on purpose, because it’s trying to stitch together all these emotions revolving around love, lust, foolishness, and the sort of wisdom that comes as a gift from all that.”

See the album’s full tracklist below.

‘Perfecth’ tracklisting:

It’s Only Love Insignificant Other Where The Goth Girls At? Mono From The Cliff Sunday Easy Street Phantom Limb Run Away From The Mob

Queens of the Stone Age named their new album Perfecth because, to Homme, “perfect” has never been an honest word. So, he crafted a version of it that feels like it is. “Nothing in this world is perfect,” he explained, “but everything seems to be ‘perfecth.’ And that title is funny when you’re in a group, but it ain’t so funny when you’re alone.”

In addition to their new album, QOTSA will be making a few North American tour stops this fall. Find those dates below.

Queens of the Stone Age on tour

09/15 – Regina, SK, CA – Mosaic Stadium^

09/17 – Edmonton, AB, US – Commonwealth Stadium^

09/20 – Vancouver, BC, CA – BC Place^

09/24 – Louisville, KY, US – Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/26 – Las Vegas, NV, US – Allegiant Stadium^

10/04 – Sacramento, CA, US – Aftershock Festival

^ w/ Foo Fighters

Photo by Andreas Neumann