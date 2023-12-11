Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Quits Politics

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced her resignation in a shock press conference on the weekend. The labor leader delivered the news she would finish her role by the end of the week, and resign her post as member for Inala, leaving parliament entirely, by the end of the year.

Palaszczuk did not name a successor for Queensland’s premiership, saying the decision was for her colleagues, but endorsed deputy premier Steven Miles.

Health minister Shannon Fentiman and treasurer Cameron Dick are also possible contenders for the role.

Palaszczuk leaves behind a legacy of accomplishments.

Palaszczuk is Australia’s longest-serving female premier, after nine years and three re-elections in the role. Elected in 2015, she was the first woman to be elected from opposition, and the first woman to be re-elected as a leader in Australia. She also led Australia’s first woman-majority cabinet.

During her time in leadership, Palaszczuk oversaw the decriminalisation of abortion in the state, which passed at 50 votes to 41 in 2018. Palaszczuk’s government was responsible for the legalisation of voluntary-assisted dying this year, as well.

In 2022, Palaszczuk and treasurer Cameron Dick revised the state’s coal royalty scheme – which taxes coal giants for profits made – to ensure the state reaped the benefits of all-time-high coal prices during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The move, despite enraging the coal industry for a perceived lack of consultation, fuelled a $12 billion government surplus in 2023.

And she has been praised for her leadership during the pandemic, which saw her re-elected for a third term. After Daniel Andrews’ September retirement, Palaszczuk was the last pandemic-era premier remaining in office.

At the Sunday press conference, Palaszczuk said her inspiration to retire from politics came during a holiday to Italy with her partner earlier this year.

“Everyone deserves a break,” she said.

“Finally, my mind was made up at national cabinet last week when I saw so many new faces…. Renewal is a good thing.”

Palaszczuk’s resignation came as a surprise. Despite poor polls, she had insisted she was “absolutely determined” on leading Labor into the state’s October 2024 election. The 54 year-old insisted her departure was not due to internal pressure.

“I’ve given it my all, I have run a marathon,” she said.

“I have fought the good fight, I have given everything but now is the time for me to find out what else life has to offer.

