The Fab Five Are Heading to a New City on the Next Season of ‘Queer Eye’

On Friday, the Fab Five took a break from posting impossibly positive maxims on Twitter to bless us with an even more uplifting announcement: Queer Eye is coming back for an all-new third season.

Get in, henny! We’re taking a road trip. 😍 Are you ready for Season 3? Kansas City, Missouri HERE. WE. COME. 🙌🌈✨🚗 pic.twitter.com/ZhtbyAMLtE — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) July 13, 2018

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness are all returning to Netflix for season three, which begins production Monday, Variety reports. This time they’ll be setting up a new HQ in Kansas City, introducing a handful of lucky Missourians who don’t quite have their lives together to the wonders of a French tuck and, unless Antoni undergoes some kind of world-altering experience, a whole lot of recipes involving avocados.

Queer Eye‘s second season just got nominated for four Emmys (including Outstanding Structured Reality Program), and how could it not? The Fab Five taught Ted how to speak without sounding like he might spontaneously combust at any moment, somehow managed to introduce Skyler to his idol, and got Jason and Beth together, which pretty much deserved a Pulitzer. Judging from the scene inside their loft when they found out, it looks like the gang was pretty shamazed by the nominations.



meanwhile at the Fab 5 loft 😍… pic.twitter.com/LZgQgY5IpW — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) July 12, 2018

Here’s to hoping next season is filled with just as many drastic facial hair transformations, move-derailing unions, and recipes that don’t really involve cooking as the last one. Get your tissues ready.

