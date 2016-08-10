Quench Your Thirst for More Slothrust with Their New Video for “Horseshoe Crab”



Photo courtesy of band

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years, or haven’t seen at least the intro to FX’s You’re the Worst, I want you to meet Slothrust. Slothrust is Leah Wellbaum on guitar and vocals, Kyle Bann on bass, and Will Gorin on drums. About five years ago, they met in the music department at Sarah Lawrence, where they became friends and solidified their unique jazz post-punk sound. Since then, they’ve released two albums, 2012’s Feels Your Pain and 2014’s Of Course You Do. Later this year they’ll release their third album Everyone Else, which you’ll want to listen to multiple times, trust me.

Today we premiere their video for “Horseshoe Crab,” a dark narrative about love, loss, growing up, depression, and existential anxiety. The video takes you on a journey that aptly mirrors the song material, starting with Wellbaum sitting in the sand, surrounded by childhood toys. From there we follow Wellbaum on her journey to destroying said childhood toys, and ends, well, somewhere refreshing.

“‘Horseshoe Crab’ deals with the disorientation that occurs throughout life as you change and age” Wellbaum says. “It also deals with this idea of internal dissociation and existing in various worlds simultaneously. I remember one day I was walking around Union Square in New York. I saw this woman, and I had one of those moments where my hearing almost cut out and I felt like I was underwater. Her face felt two-dimensional and painted, and I found myself afraid. The feeling faded but it did inspire some of these lyrics. It was a really particular feeling. A strange thing is that a year after writing the song I saw this woman again in Union Square. Magnetic!”

“We tried to capture these sentiments in the video by using familiar objects from the past and putting them in a less familiar context. I am a big fan of recontextualisation.”

Check out the video below. Everyone Else is out October 28, and you can preorder it here.