Quentin Miller Thinks There’s a “Stain” on Drake’s ‘IYRTITL’

Alleged ghostwriter, Quentin Miller is back to talk about Drake, again. After retelling a sordid tale of being jumped by Meek Mill’s clan in a shoe store in his last DJ Vlad interview, Miller goes in depth about his initial meeting with Mr. Graham and being on the same “wave” musically. From there he explains how his collaboration on If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late was one of his biggest achievement and how the ghostwriter allegations have put “a stain on the legacy” of the project. Watch the full interview below.