Question of the Day: What Is the Meaning of Life?

It’s an age-old question, perhaps the most important in the world, mulled over by philosophers, used as a tool for religious heads and the quarrelsome epitome of everyone’s existential crisis.

Most people, and also self-help sections of the internet, will say that the meaning of life is what you make of it. But what does that really mean? What do people really make of it? WHY ARE WE HERE? To get to the bottom of this philosophical debate we spent a few hours walking around Sydney to question the young and old alike: What is the meaning of life?

KIT

So what is the meaning of life?

Whatever you make out of it.

And what do you make out of it?

Me? Good food.

Fair, fair. But what is good food?

Any kind. Anything that doesn’t give me diarrhoea.

CASEY AND CYNTHIA

VICE: Okay, I have a really easy question for you. What do you think the meaning of life is?

Casey: You said it was an easy question. Go on Cynthia take it away.

Cynthia: For me or for people in general?

You personally.

Cynthia: oh. Uh. The meaning of life. Shit.

Casey: Is this going to be on the internet?

Yep.

Cynthia: Okay, the meaning of life…

Casey: I would say…love and connection.

Cynthia: Wow, that’s a good one. Fuck. I’m gonna have to say something along the lines of experiences in some way shape or form. I don’t know.

So what’s been a favourite experience?

Cynthia: Oh that’s a tough one. Friendship.

Any in particular?

Cynthia: Hm nah –

Casey: All of the friendships.

Cynthia: Yeah, that. All of the friendships.

MELINDA and JANE

VICE: So what is the meaning of life?

Melinda: Oh that’s a hard one.

Jane: I’m gonna say 42.

Huh?

Jane: Do you know that reference?

No…

Jane: Have you seen Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy?

Oh, oh, yes.

Jane: And they’re trying to find the meaning of life. It’s 42.

Wow, that’s buried deep in the archives. What about you?

Melinda: I think it’s about what makes you happy and what makes other people around you happy too, and changing someone’s mindset just a little bit to make other people’s lives easier and happier. Just make the world better and give people more freedom, because we live in a society where everybody’s not expressing their feelings. And if you have an open mindset already, you can talk to people everyday and change their mindset.

Have you ever changed anyone’s mindset?

Melinda: Oh yeah, every time I’m drunk. No, I’m joking. I think every time I talk to people when they have a closed mindset people open themselves up to me because I really go deep down. I feel like these days people just have short conversations and don’t want to get deep, and when you actually get deep with people they actually have so much to say and so much to learn. When you bring new opinions to them, they get shocked, and say “I didn’t think about it that way because no one’s ever tried to have that conversation with me.”

What a beautiful response.

Jane: Wow, that was way better than mine (laughs).

WILL

VICE: So what do you think the meaning of life is?

Will: Oh god.

Friend off camera: (laughs) I’ll meet you at the pub.

Will: The meaning of life is what you make of it. Whatever you can find in it.

But what is that personally for you?

I don’t think about it to be honest.

You don’t think about it?

Yeah, I mostly just go day to day.

I guess that’s a good way to be.

RACHEL AND RUSS

VICE: Okay, What’s the meaning of life?

Russ: I think to have fun, enjoy and learn.

And how do you have fun, enjoy and learn?

Russ: Just depends what you like doing, or you mean me personally? Going out, socialising, drinking.

Is there a particular drink?

Russ: Vodka.

Ah, yes, nice. Vodka does bring a certain meaning to life, and how about you? Any thoughts?

Rachel: Pretty much same. We are husband and wife, so we do the same things all the time.

That’s great. Do you mind if I take a photo?

Russ: Can I hold up my poster while you take it?

What’s it for?

Russ: We’ve got a bunch of bands playing soon.

Yeah, fuck it. Why not?

