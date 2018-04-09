Questions for the Woman Who Said Wind Blew a Bag of Coke into Her Purse

Last month, Florida police stopped a woman in Fort Pierce for crazy driving, allegedly careening all around the road, ABC 10 reports. When Kennecia Posey, 26, rolled down her window to talk to the cop, the officer said he caught a big whiff of weed. Police searched Posey’s car and said they found two small bags of drugs inside her purse—one of marijuana, and the other full of cocaine.

Admitting defeat, Posey copped to the fact that the weed in her purse was, well, hers, according to the police report. But the coke? Oh no. That was all thanks to a freak act of nature.

“I don’t know anything about any cocaine,” Posey reportedly told police. “It’s a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse.”

Police apparently didn’t believe Posey’s tale about a magical gust gifting her gak through an open car window, and she was arrested for felony cocaine possession and a misdemeanor marijuana charge. But there are still a lot of questions needing to be answered. First of all:

Why blame the coke on the wind but fess up to the weed?

If you figured that the police were going to buy your story about a fateful flurry blowing some blow into your purse, why not just double down and blame the weed on the wind, too? Did you make some quick mental calculations about wind gust and the weight of your nugs and think, Cops will never buy that the wind picked this bag of weed up, it’s too heavy—but the coke? It’s just powder. I got this, no problem.

To be honest, that logic is probably sound. Good call.

What kind of massive wind power does it take to blow a small bag inside a moving car?

Let’s consider the physics of this scenario for a second. You’re in a car, speeding down a roadway in Fort Pierce, Florida, presumably with your windows down, and at some point, a big rush of air sweeps a plastic bag of cocaine into your car. Even without any real knowledge of aerodynamics, that seems pretty dicey.

How strong does a gust of wind have to be to force a nearly weightless plastic bag straight into your car without getting caught in the car’s slipstream? What sort of heavy-duty winds were whipping through Florida that day? The weather report says that it was pretty balmy in Fort Pierce when she was pulled over on March 21, but there’s no recorded mention of any cocaine-force gusts.

Were you watching American Beauty recently, or what?

“That baggy of cocaine was, like, dancing with me—like a little kid begging me to play with it.”

If you’re telling the truth, how unlucky is the guy who lost his baggy of blow in a breeze?

The dude was presumably just standing there, cocaine in hand, when some big squall came forth from the heavens and tore his possession from his fingers. That’s even worse than losing your hat in a windstorm. If your story is completely real and honest and true, then both you and the cocaine’s original owner need to clean up some serious Karmic debt or whatever. You both have really, really bad luck.

