News Quick Hit: Dozens Missing Following Brazil Dam Collapse By VICE News November 6, 2015, 6:44pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard A dam holding back waste water from an iron ore mine has burst in southeast Brazil, displacing hundreds of families. Watch more Quick Hits Videos by VICE Tagged:americas, bhp, brazil, d.a.m., disaster, Environment, floods, Humanitarian Disaster, latin america, mine, Quick Hits, the americas, vice, VICE News Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE ‘Hell All Over Again’: The Frontline of an Expanding Human Trafficking Crisis 04.05.23 By Caleb Quinley ‘It’s the Apocalypse’: Thousands Flee As This Holy Himalayan Town Sinks Into the Ground 01.18.23 By Pallavi Pundir Months After Legalization, Thailand’s Weed Scene Is a ‘Wild Wild West’ 10.28.22 By Koh Ewe How a Tiny Island in Europe Sold Its Soul to Online Gaming 12.17.21 By Willem Patrick Marx