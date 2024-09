Italian police blocked boats of protesters from reaching Venice’s St. Mark’s Square on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting between Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and French President Francois Hollande.

More than 500 people demonstrated against the leaders’ plans to restart work on a high-speed train line connecting Lyon and Turin. They’re also demanding that cruise ships no longer be allowed into the city’s historic lagoon.

