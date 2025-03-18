Quiet Quitting Is Out. Now Gen Z Is Revenge Quitting.

Long gone are the days of “sucking it up” in the workplace. Workers are tired of being overworked and underpaid, and they’re no longer staying silent about it.

In today’s economy, it’s common for many to spend years getting a college degree, putting themselves in incredible amounts of debt, only to secure a “stable” career that barely pays the bills or allows for any sort of work-life balance. Ah, the American dream.

But now, more workers are getting fed up with companies taking advantage of their time and energy—and they’re revenge quitting.

Gen Z Workers Are ‘Revenge Quitting’ Their Jobs

According to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), “As the name suggests, revenge quitting is motivated by a desire to seek revenge. Employees quit intentionally to push back against toxic workplaces, limited career opportunities, career stagnation, unsupportive bosses, and unreasonable expectations.”

SHRM also noted that this is a popular trend for 2025, as workers are over unfair treatment and poor wages.

In recent years, employees have embraced the practice of silent quitting or quiet quitting, which basically entails doing the least amount of work possible without getting fired. But now, they’re taking things to the next level by just completely calling it quits as a form of revenge.

“This is the new idea of people choosing to quit their jobs in the most inconvenient way possible in order to disrupt the business,” said content creator Ben Askins in a popular TikTok video on the trend. “It’s a form of protest against what they perceived as unfair treatment.”

Not only do they quit, however, but many of these workers also publicly speak out against their previous employers in the name of justice.

Honestly, I fully support this trend. I mean, if a company refuses to provide their employees with healthy working conditions, a proper work-life balance, and livable wages, then they don’t deserve said employees to begin with.

If you’re gonna treat your workers like shit, don’t be shocked when they quit.