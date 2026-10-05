Quiet Riot’s New Frontman Wasn’t Even Alive for the 80s (Or 90s), but You Wouldn’t Know It Listening to Him

Quiet Riot has a new frontman who wasn’t even alive in the 1980s (or the 1990s). You wouldn’t know it from the sound of his voice, however, and fans are loving him as the band’s new singer.

On Oct. 1, 2026, Quiet Riot debuted their new vocalist, 23-year-old John Torra, at a show at Cherokee Event Center in West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma. After clips of the concert made it online, Syracuse.com noted that fans are going wild for Torra. Some even noted how much he sounds like Quiet Riot’s late founding singer-vocalist Kevin DuBrow.

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“F**king incredible!! This kidd woke those guys rite up. Best thing,” one person commented. Someone else added, “Awesome performance, guys! I know that Kevin and Frankie [Banali, late QR drummer] are in heaven smiling down knowing that QR lives on with new energy.”

“You sound amazing!! Congrats on getting this gig. Hope to catch a show soon,” one more fan cheered. One fourth and final commenter offered, “This is great!! Looks like you guys are rejuvenated and ready to take over the world again!”

23-year-old John Torra is the new singer for Quiet Riot

Quiet Riot unveiled Torra as their new vocalist in September 2026. “Quiet Riot are proud to announce their new lead singer, John Torra,” the band wrote an announcement on . “The 23-year-old Long Island vocalist stood out among more than 700 submissions following the band’s open call for singers.”

Performance clips of Torra singing Quiet Riot songs went viral, which led them to make their decision. “John sent his audition videos to management and also shared performances online,” the band said, “where they went viral and sparked an incredible response from fans.”

Clearly, live audiences are also loving Torra’s performance, as evidenced by the responses. The band is continuing their fall/spring tour, with all current dates below.

10/16/26 — West Hollywood, CA — Whisky A Go Go

10/17/26 — Anaheim, CA — The Grove

10/30/26 — Calgary, Canada — Grey Eagle Event Center

11/5/26 — Plano, TX — Legacy Hall

11/6/26 — Council Bluffs, IA — Horseshoe Casino

12/29/26 — Mount Pleasant, MI — TBA

2/19/27 — Las Vegas, NV — TBA

4/14/27 — Mexico City, MX — Circo Valador

4/16/27 — Bogotá, Colombia — Auditorio Mayor

4/18/27 — Lima, Peru — Teatro Leguia

4/20/27 — Santiago, Chile — Teatro Teletón

4/22/27 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — Teatro Flores

4/24/27 — São Paulo, Brazil — Bangers Open Air

4/25/27 — Santa Cruz, Bolivia — Real Santa Cruz

6/24/27 — Brainerd, MN — TBA

6/26/27 — Clear Lake, IA — TBA

7/17/27 — Laughlin, NV — TBA

9/24/27 — Uncasville, CT — TBA

Photo by Annamaria DiSanto/WireImage