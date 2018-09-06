Quincy Jones’s New Documentary Looks Even Better Than That Wild Interview

Earlier this year, Quincy Jones caused jaws to drop when he gave an incredibly ridiculous interview for Vulture. In it, the 85-year-old revealed he had 22 girlfriends, and shared that he used to date Ivanka Trump. He had stories for just about every legendary musician, including Jimi Hendrix, Michael Jackson, and The Beatles—who he said were the “worst musicians in the world.” If the lengthy interview was any indication that Quincy Jones lived a full life, it seemed like his appearance in Vulture was only the tip of the iceberg. Today, Netflix shared a new trailer for Quincy, a documentary directed by his daughter Rashida Jones that seems to flesh out some of what we began to read on that day. As decorated as Quincy Jones is, you can expect the cameos to be sick, which include Lady Gaga, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Will Smith. The film will be available on Netflix on Sept. 21. Watch the full trailer below.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer at Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.