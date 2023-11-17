This High-Tech Quip Toothbrush (aka My Husband) Is On Sale for Black Friday

Good morning! Remember that aesthetic electric toothbrush that the VICE shopping team wanted to bone loved? Of course you do. It can automatically track your brushing and offers timed sonic vibrations to make sure you’re hitting the spot (teeth) with that wonder wand (toothbrush). But, just in case you needed a refresher, please take a moment to drink in the glory of this tooth-polishing, plaque-eradicating stud otherwise known as the Quip electric toothbrush. Especially because it’s on sale as part of Quip’s big Black Friday Cyber Monday promotion:

Photo Courtesy of Quip

If you’re new to Quip, welcome. Since its founding in 2015, the cult of Quip has racked up nearly 28,000 five-star reviews across the site, and sold more than 50 million of its sleek products. It has given us mouthwash in a bougie copper vessel and LGBTQ+ community-benefiting Pride [toots air horn] toothbrushes; it has given us a water flosser that looks like Adam Driver and a toothbrush and floss pick bundle that sure would make a great gift for your uncle/the person in your life who has been drooling over veneers.

Biting your lip yet? Good. That’s just the kind of behavior that is right up the oral hygiene company’s alley. Simply put, Quip is the mastermind behind mouth wellness prods with main character energy, and it’s having a Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale with savings of 40% off sitewide with the code FRIDAY40, as well as “deep savings” on bestsellers. Their words, not ours!

There has never been a better time to open wide and swallow (big savings) for a better smile. Who knows, maybe you’ll even fall in love.

Shop Quip’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale here.

