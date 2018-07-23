R. Kelly Releases Bizarre New 19-Minute Song, “I Admit It”

Last year, BuzzFeed reported R. Kelly was holding a group of women hostage in a “sex cult” at his Atlanta and Chicago homes. In May, a BBC documentary spoke to Kitti Jones, one of the women from the alleged sex cult, who said Kelly was grooming the women as “sex pets,” forcing them to have sex with him at his demand. R. Kelly has denied the allegations but today released “I Admit It,” a 19-minute song telling his side of the story.

“I admit it, I admit that I did it,” he sings on the hook. The confessional song feels like his “Trapped in the Closet” run, as the singer takes us through his childhood where he publicly addresses being molested by a family member and suffering from dyslexia. He even claims the latter resulted in his signing a bogus contract which rendered him unable to own any of his publishing.

Four minutes into the song and the R&B singer addresses the accusations that have followed him since 1994. “I admit I fuck with all the ladies, that’s both older and young ladies / But tell me how they call it pedophile because of that, shit is crazy,” he sings. Kelly even addresses one of the families who came forward in the sex cult allegations, saying her father lured her to the show. “Don’t push your daughter in my face, and tell me it’s okay / ‘Cause your agenda is to get paid, and don’t get mad if it don’t go your way.” Kelly details their initial interaction, which is slightly different from Jim Derogatis’ initial reports—who he calls out later on in the song.

They’re brainwashed, really?

Kidnapped, really?

Can’t eat, really?

Real talk, that shit sound silly

And if you really wanna know

Her father dropped her off at my show

And told this boy to put her on stage

I admit she was overage

I admit I was feeling her and I admit she was feeling me





R. Kelly might have thought a nearly 20-minute song would amend public perception, but lyrics like “What’s the definition of a cult? / What’s the definition of a sex slave?” do little to provide concrete answers to decades of sexual misconduct allegations.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer at Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.

