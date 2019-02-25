R. Kelly pleads not guilty to all 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse

R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse Monday after spending the weekend in jail because he couldn’t make bond.

Kelly appeared in a Chicago courtroom in an orange jumpsuit after he surrendered to police Friday on charges stemming from alleged sexual interactions with three teenage girls between 1998 and 2010. He’s also facing charges for allegedly ejaculating on a woman. Through his attorney, Kelly has repeatedly denied all the allegations against him.

Videos by VICE

A judge set Kelly’s bond at $1 million, of which the musician had to pay 10 percent. Despite his immense success, Kelly’s finances are “a mess,” according to his attorney. His attorney added he’ll likely be out of jail Monday or Tuesday, but it’s unclear exactly when.

“This is someone who should be wealthy at this point in his career,” Steve Greenberg, Kelly’s attorney, said in a statement. “And through mismanagement — through people, hangers-on and bad contracts, bad deals, bad leases like he had on his studio — he doesn’t really have any money at this point.”

As of Feb. 6, Kelly owed his ex-wife $169,000 in unpaid child support, according to documents reviewed by CNN. Kelly also owes $173,000 in rent and other court fees, according to court documents reviewed by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti, who was present at Kelly’s court appearance, tweeted Monday that he would be submitting more video evidence to prosecutors that shows Kelly sexually assaulting a minor. The video is apparently separate from a previous video that Avenatti already said he’d submitted that allegedly showed Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old.

I can confirm that we will be providing a second video showing R. Kelly engaged in sexual assault of a minor to prosecutors this morning. This tape was recently uncovered in connection with our ongoing nationwide investigation on behalf of victims. Justice must be done. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 25, 2019

Kelly has faced decades of scandal over his interactions with underage girls. He married 15-year-old Aaliyah when he was 26 in 1994. He faced child pornography charges — for an infamous tape in which he allegedly urinates on an underage girl — though he was later acquitted in 2008.

Kelly’s career, however, only started to face retribution after the docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” about the singer’s history of sexual misconduct and assault, aired on Lifetime in January. In July 2017, BuzzFeed News published a shocking report that Kelly held women against their will and controlled their lives, including their diets and when they bathed and slept. Kelly has denied these allegations as well.

His next court date is scheduled for March.

Cover image: In this still image taken from video, R. Kelly is escorted by police in custody at the Chicago Police Department’s Central District Friday night, Feb. 22, 2019, in Chicago. (Nader Issa/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)