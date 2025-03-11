R. Kelly Says He’s Written More Than Two Dozen Albums in Prison

R Kelly is currently behind bars on multiple counts of sex crimes and other charges but says that he’s written 25 albums during his time in prison.

The disgraced singer recently appeared on an Inmate Tea with A&P podcast—NME reports —and revealed that he has continued to do music while he’s incarcerated. “Well, singing is a beautiful disease that’s incurable,” he said. “That’s not gonna happen, stopping singing.”

“I don’t care where I’m at. I’m always singing, I’m always writing,” Kelly continued, then sharing, “I’ve written, like, 25 albums since I have been in here, and right now I’m just working on getting out…I’m using patience as a tactic right now.”

NME also noted that Kelly delivered a couple of performances during the episode, singing his songs “When a Woman’s Fed Up” and “Step in the Name of Love.”

R. Kelly Is In Prison on Sex Crimes and racketeering

Kelly is only a few years into serving 31 years in prison. In 2021, he was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking. Then, the following year, he was found guilty of six of 13 counts of owning and producing child pornography and enticing a minor.

The singer has also been accused of abuse by his daughter, Abi, who opened up about her allegations in the first episode of the two-part docuseries R Kelly’s Karma: A Daughter’s Journey. “He was my everything. For a long time, I didn’t even want to believe that it happened,” Abi said, per People.

“I didn’t know that even if he was a bad person, he would do something to me. I was too scared to tell anybody,” she went on to say. “I was too scared to tell my mom.”

Kelly’s Daughter Claims Her Father Molested Her as a Child

Later in the series, Abi recalled an incident of “waking up to him touching me.” She shared that, eventually, she and her mother went to the police but were told that Kelly couldn’t be prosecuted because they “waited too long.” She added, “So at that point in my life, I felt like I said something for nothing.”

Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, issued a statement to People, asserting that the singer “vehemently denies” his daughter’s allegations.

If you need someone to talk to about an experience with sexual assault or abuse, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), where trained staff can provide you with support, information, advice, or a referral. You can also access 24/7 help online by visiting online.rainn.org.