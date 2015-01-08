R. Kelly Wishes Happy Birthday to R. Kelly

Today is R. Kelly’s birthday. If you didn’t know this, that’s okay, because he’s here to tell you that it’s his birthday. In fact, R. Kelly wants you to know it’s his birthday so much that R. Kelly decided to release a song called “Happy Birthday” and, if you haven’t guessed it by now, it’s a birthday song about R. Kelly’s birthday. Once again, I’d like to note that R. Kelly released a song on his birthday called “Happy Birthday,” which, again, means R. Kelly just wished himself happy birthday through song, on his birthday. Does this finally prove that Kellz froze over? Stream it below.

