Race Walk World Record Holder Shits Self, Passes Out, Finishes 8th

It’s not often I get a chance to recap a race walk, but the men’s 50 km Olympic race walk just ended and it was a doozy! The lead changed a bunch of times and dudes were straight passing out on the course! World record holder Yohann Dinizeven shit himself!

First off, before you go making jokes about race walking—which is weird, let’s face it, with all that hip action—just recognize that these dudes are fast.

Videos by VICE

To put @yohanndiniz’s 3:32:33 50km race walk world record in perspective, that’s 6:50 mile pace. Or 2:59:22 for the marathon. — Jon Mulkeen (@Statman_Jon)August 15, 2014

Although conditions were good today in Rio—the high at noon was just 81 degrees—when you go hard for that long your body can respond in some pretty unexpected ways, even when you’re an elite athlete. Dinaiz shit himself around the 15 km mark. Later, things got worse. Here’s your dude Diniz just falling out mid race.

Yohann Diniz stopped his watch before fainting …. a true athlete — Olive Loughnane (@OliveLoughnane)August 19, 2016

The poor guy is a three-time European Champion, and one of the world’s best race walkers, but he’s never completed an Olympic event. He had stomach issues in 2008 and couldn’t finish. In 2012, he was disqualified. Today, he shit himself, then passed out. Then, credit to him, he got up and finished.

Respect!

Want to read more stories like this from VICE Sports? Subscribe to our daily newsletter.

