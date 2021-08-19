Rachel Dolezal Is Selling Feet Pics on OnlyFans 

Rachel Dolezal, best known as a white woman who pretended to be Black, just set up an OnlyFans account—and says she’s getting into selling feet.

In an Instagram post Wednesday night, she posted her content schedule, including such surefire bangers as “Monday Motivation = Gym/Fitness/Squats n Other Stuff,” “Wednesday Workday” where subscribers will pay to watch her do other people’s hair, and “Other/Random Things” including “random tasteful” photos and foot pics.

A subscription costs $4.99 per month. As of writing, she has zero posts.

There may in fact be a demand for Dolezal’s feet, however. On Wikifeet, the encyclopedia of feet for enthusiasts, she has a 4-star rating (nice feet) and 30 images of her bare feet in a range of professional photoshoots and casual social media posts. The standout image of this collection is one where Dolezal is wearing a purple gown and posing for a photographer against a tree, with both feet emerging from under the gown’s hem—and a fly sits perched on her big toe in a moment of pure serendipity.

A fly on Dolezal’s bare feet. Screenshot via Wikifeet

Dolezal is famous for identifying as Black, taking on activist roles of leadership under that pretense, and then being exposed as being white in 2015. She became the butt of the internet’s joke for a long time after that, but could not stop the grift. In 2019, Dolezal tried to make a buck on custom retail shop Zazzle, selling wrapping paper, Christmas tree ornaments, and golf balls with her face on them. She’s trying hard on her personal website, too, where you can buy her sculpture of an electric chair for $1,000 (now 50 percent off!) or a Melanin Spectrum™ doll. What was she meditating on while crafting these works of art? Maybe she’ll tell us on her OnlyFans during “Friday Unwind: I bring the art, you bring the wine/drinks.”

For celebrities and brands, making an OnlyFans is often a Hail Mary attempt at maintaining some relevance or drumming up new hype. Bella Thorne set up a “no nudity!!! ❤️” OnlyFans last year (and made $2 million, as thousands of sex workers lost income from in-person means during the pandemic). Chris Brown, Cardi B, and Aaron Carter are among the others who hopped on the celeb OnlyFans bandwagon in the last year. OnlyFans makes a lot of money from these celebrity accounts, as it takes a 20 percent commission from creators. It’s also beneficial for the platform’s image overall; it’s always tried to distance itself publicly from the adult content creators that built and sustain the platform, and this week, OnlyFans started pushing a “safe for work” app version of the platform.

OnlyFans, and the adult industry as a whole, are under scrutiny from anti-trafficking ministries and political efforts to have sex work eradicated; last week, more than 100 members of Congress demanded the DOJ investigate alleged child sexual assault material on OnlyFans. As options for payment processors and platforms where they can safely work continue to narrow, millions of sex workers depend on income from OnlyFans to survive.