Rad Power Bikes Files for Bankruptcy

So it happened. Just last month, I’d reported on the looming possibility of Rad Power going out of business.

Even Electrek, reporting on Rad Power’s troubles, said that “the bartender of a brewery located next to Rad Power Bikes headquarters (said) the company’s parking lot has largely been vacant in the last few days, and is currently empty today (November 10).”

Videos by VICE

My own contacts within the company were still at work in late November, but there remained an ominous feeling about the company. Perhaps Rad Power would pull off a Hail Mary-type move at the last moment, finding capital, a new partner, or engineering a buyout.

Turns out that no, it would not. Rad Power filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on December 15, 2025.

What’s next for Rad Power?

Chapter 11 bankruptcy doesn’t mean that Rad Power is destined to disappear into history. It may live on under a new owner, if Rad Power’s current leadership has its way.

“Rad Power Bikes has navigated an extraordinary period of challenge and change, even as our riders and community have continued to show up for us in powerful ways,” a Rad Power representative told Bicycle Retailer and Industry News on December 16, 2025.

“As we work to secure a sustainable future for the Rad brand, Rad has filed for chapter 11 protection as part of a process to complete a sale of the company within the next 45-60 days.”

As for that Rad Power you may have wanted to pick up, it’s not entirely dead yet. Even though Rad Power is on the skids and looking to sell the company within the next 45 to 60 days, the company’s holiday sale is still live.

You can save up to $500 off their ebikes, if you can find one. Several of those I’ve perused this morning are sold out online, but Rad Power says you may still be able to pick one up at one of the brick-and-mortar retail stores that it partners with.