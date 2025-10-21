Radrover, Radrover, Send Deals on eBikes Right Over

Yeah, I know, right? That’s the chant from the children’s game Red Rover. What a callback. That’s one I know more from older pop culture than experience.

When I was a seed in elementary school in the ’90s, adults had gotten wise that directing children to ram into each other just created headaches for them as much as us, so we didn’t play it at recess much.

Anywho, Rad Power Bikes, one of the most prominent of entry-level ebikes, has a $200 off deal on its fat tire RadRover 6 Plus, bringing the price down to $1,399 if you close the deal by October 29.

fat tires

Fat tire bikes are exactly what they sound like. They have fat tires. Compared to the narrow tires of road, commuter, and racing bikes, fat tires have more sidewall around the wheels, giving them more cushion for absorbing gravel, potholes, bumps, and uneven pavement.

They’re also wider, which translates to more traction. The greater surface area of the fat tires does wonders for helping a bike float over sand and mud off-road, without going complete mountain bike, but I also appreciate fat tire bikes’ ability to smooth out the ride on New York City’s Mad Maxian roads.

Rad Power is known more for its cargo and utility bikes, but it also makes commuter bikes and the fat-tire RadRover 6 Plus. The RadRover’s tires measure 26″ by 4″ and are nice and plump.

The RadRover 6 Plus is a class 2 ebike. I put together this explainer on ebike classes earlier this year, but the gist of it is that as a class 2 ebike, the RadRover’s electric motor provides powered assistance up to 20 miles per hour, either as you’re pedaling it or using the hand throttle on the handlebars for pedal-free acceleration.

I’ve yet to try out the RadRover 6 Plus, but I have checked out another Rad Power bike recently, and although it still had some holdover design elements from the 2020 ebike era, like the battery prominently sitting on the frame, it was fairly burly and solidly bolted together.