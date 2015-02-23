Radio Slave Brings the Weird to Ellen Allien’s ‘Freak The Night’

Even in an age of diminished attention spans, an extremely long techno track is still a welcome, and at times necessary, element on a DJ’s USB stick. This 14-minute Radio Slave remix of Ellen Allien’s already-remarkable “Freak The Night” is a testament to this truism.

While Allien’s original work, plucked from her mid-2014 EP, Freak, was a warmer journey through thermal bass, dabs of acid, and Roland piano keys, Radio Slave, AKA Matt Edwards, has stretched out the tune to some of the widest measures of tech-freakery possible. Radio Slave’s revision ebbs and flows, creating a journey built for peak-hour, but only on the more sophisticated of dancefloors.

“Freak The Night” is available on Allien’s own BPitch Control March 23 on digital and March 20 on vinyl.

Catch Ellen alongside Nathan Fake (Live), Lowtec, and more at the Studio 338 1st Birthday party in London on March 14. Tickets and more info on Facebook.

