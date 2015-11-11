Radio Slave’s I-Robots Rerub is the Sleaziest Remix of 2015

As Radio Slave, Rekids boss Matt Edwards is no stranger to taking things slow but we reckon this rerub of a deviant disco classic might be his lowest’n’slowest effort to date. Which is saying something.



I-Robots’ cover of the Klein & MBO original was a fairly faithful rehang of an italo classic — plump, tumescent, and darkly dirty, it was perfect for that moment when the night takes a turn for the sleazier. Edwards has somehow made it even filthier. A longterm italo fan, he jumped at the chance to have a go at taking on one of the genre’s touchstones, turning in a 12 minute cosmic trawler that’s like wading through a treacle filled club in Rimini on Halloween. Or something.

Videos by VICE

I-Robots‘ European Connection EP drops physically on the 23rd of November and digitally on December 23rd via Opilec Music



Follow I-Robots on Facebook // SoundCloud //

Follow Radio Slave on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter