Radiohead 2025 Tour: Fans Have Thoughts About the Band’s Exclusive Ticketing Approach

It’s been about a week since Radiohead announced a new 2025 tour for the UK and Europe, and fans have some thoughts about the exclusive way the band is selling tickets.

When Radiohead unveiled their tour plans on Sept. 3, they explained that “tickets will only be accessible by registering on radiohead.com.” Well, those codes have finally gone out, and LOTS of people didn’t get them, leading to some very disappointed fans.

In posts shared online, the emails received by those who will miss out read in part: “Thank you for registering your details for tickets to Radiohead Europe 2025. Unfortunately, you have not been randomly allocated an unlock code for this Friday’s sale. While every effort has been made to accommodate as many fans as possible, the number of registrations far exceeded the available tickets.”

if you got a code for radiohead i hope both sides of your pillow are warm forever 😔 pic.twitter.com/CqREfdFOES — r (@purgethatpoison) September 10, 2025

“If none of my 5 friends got a Radiohead ballot code, just how random was it?” one X/Twitter user wondered. “I’d love to know what percentage of entries actually got a code, and how many people got codes compared to the available tickets.”

“Wondering why Radiohead didn’t use Waste to issue these codes? Member since the dawn of time, hundreds spent on there for all the band and their solo projects but some tiktokker will get tickets,” someone else lamented, adding, “Cheers.”

me bc i didnt get the code for radiohead concert and ive seen people r getting code without actually knowing if they can go FUCK YALL pic.twitter.com/xfixGAoox6 — niki #THANKYOUHARRYJUNE (@monclairdelvne) September 10, 2025

Radiohead’s 2025 UK and European tour dates are as follows:

NOVEMBER

4, 5, 7, 8 – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

14, 15, 17, 18 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

21, 22, 24, 25 – The O2, London, UK

DECEMBER

1, 2, 4, 5 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

8, 9, 11, 12 – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

At the time the shows were announced, Radiohead drummer Philip Selway said: “Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it. After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us.”

“It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates,” he added. “For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead.”