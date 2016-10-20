Radiohead Confirmed as First Headliners for Glastonbury 2017

​Guessing the Glastonbury headliners each year has now become a national sport, and the same names always swill around the collective glass: Beyonce, Daft Punk, Guns n’ Roses, Rihanna… this year, Radiohead and The Stones Roses were also added to the mix, as were Gorillaz and Lady Gaga.



But as of last night, the guessing game took on an interesting twist, when some weird bear-shaped crop circles appeared in the grass where the Pyramid Stage usually stands. Radiohead fans clocked this was the ‘modified bear’ symbol used by the band (although I kinda thought it was Deadmau5, not gonna lie) and realised this probably meant one thing.

Anyway, as of right now, the rumours have been confirmed by Glastonbury’s official Twitter, which read simply: “Friday 23 June 2017 @radiohead”. So there you go, Radiohead are headlining the Friday at Glastonbury, and if this year’s performances​ are anything to go by, it’ll probably be a load of shits and LOLs and renditions of “Creep” and “Karma Police”.

Lead image by Anyonlyr via Wikimedia​.