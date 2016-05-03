Radiohead Drop Their Fantastically Anxious New Song and Video: “Burn the Witch”





After some weird postcards received over the weekend and teasing us earlier today via Instagram, Radiohead have dropped a brand new video and song: “Burn the Witch.” Despite the anxiously gorgeous strings, the incendiary title, (and the video, directed Chris Hopewell, which looks like a rather fucked up episode of English stop-motion kid’s show Trumpton meets The Wicker Man), Radiohead’s new tune is a surprisingly uplifting affair.

Thom Yorke does his trademark echoed warble, singing about a “low flying panic attack,” and those violins are so very Hitchcock-cray, but it really does sound like a band excited to return to the fray. Indeed, this is their first music since 2011’s The King of Limbs and it’s a fiery shot out of the gate.

Watch the video below.

“Burn the Witch” is out May 4.