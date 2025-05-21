Radiohead Frontman Thom Yorke Wants You to Find His Buried Coins

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke is a pretty unique guy, and he often has some wildly unconventional ideas surrounding his art.

Recently, Yorke released a new music project with electronic producer Mark Pritchard, titled Tall Tales. As part of the collaborative album’s experience, the pair had coins forged and buried all around the world, and they are encouraging fans to find them.

Over on Instagram, Yorke posted an enigmatic message about “400 coins scattered across the world, buried in earth, stone, shadow.” There is also a website for what’s referred to as the “Forger’s Letter,” where fans can track the coins and see which ones have been found, as well as upload photos if they happen to find one.

Additionally, there is an 11-minute YouTube video wherein he forger is seen crafting the coins, then scattering them. His face is never shown.

Look, this is… elaborate. I respect it. I don’t really “get” it… But I can appreciate the way it engages a community, and I’m not so arrogant as to presume that I personally need to understand something for it to have a valid purpose. It’s also pretty clear that fans are very excited about this coin hunt. Some have already found some, and others are waxing eloquent about it on YouTube and Instagram.

“I have coin #247 and found it in the box of my TALL TALES LE vinyl package and it’s been logged with a photo on the Forger’s site at the link above,” One person shared on YouTube. “Thanks Mark Pritchard, Thom Yorke and Jonathan Zawada! This release is a true treasure of music and art.”

“Love this so much,” another fan added on Instagram. “The whole coin hunt is brilliant idea and love the tally of The Forgers Ledger. Good luck everyone on finding one.”

You can follow the coin hunt here, and find links to stream or buy Tall Tales here.