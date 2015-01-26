Radiohead-Inspired Animation Documents the Birth of Computer Consciousness

via

We’ve been wandering through Radiohead’s interactive PolyFauna app for nearly a year now, and the geodesic life-generating experience still seems to showing off new possibilities. The audiovisual experiment, created in collaboration with digital art/design group Universal Everything, producer Nigel Godrich, and illustrator Stanley Donwood has held up so well, in fact, that it’s still inspiring forward-thinking artists, such as motion designer Filipe Birck, to make trippy new artworks themselves.

Birck’s latest is a William Gibson-esque animation, named PolyFauna after the app that inspired it. It depicts the artist’s “own subconscious images of early computer’s life,” using illustrations from the Quadrivium, an ancient text detailing the intricacies of nature’s four elements, as the framework for the short animation. The result is a kaleidoscopic mishmash of nature diagrams and circuit board schematics. Check out the hybrid sc-fi animation, set to Thom Yorke’s “There Is No Ice (For My Drink), below:

Visit Birck’s Behance page to explore his other motion graphics experiements.

