Radiohead’s First Show in Seven Years Had a Killer Setlist With Some Deep Cut Tracks

This week, Radiohead returned from a seven-year live performance hiatus to kick off their 2025 Fall Tour in Madrid, and the setlist featured some killer songs, with a couple of crucial deep cuts.

The band’s Hail to the Thief (2003) and OK Computer (1997) albums dominated the set — according to Ultimate Classic Rock — but they also played several songs off of Kid A (2000) and In Rainbows (2007), as well as a collection of songs from their other albums, such as their 1995 sophomore record The Bends and 2011’s The King of Limbs.

Videos by VICE

Among the songs they played were a couple of standouts: “Subterranean Homesick Alien” from OK Computer — which they have not performed live since 2017 — and “Sit Down. Stand Up.” from Hail to the Thief, which they have not played live since 2004. Scroll down to check out the full setlist, including the seven-song encore.

Radiohead — Nov. 4, 2025, Madrid, Spain Set List

“Let Down” “2 + 2 = 5” “Sit Down. Stand Up.” “Bloom” “Lucky” “Ful Stop” “The Gloaming” “Myxomatosis” “No Surprises” “Videotape” “Weird Fishes / Arpeggi” “Everything in Its Right Place” “15 Step” “The National Anthem” “Daydreaming” “A Wolf at the Door” “Bodysnatchers” “Idioteque”

Encore “Fake Plastic Trees” “Subterranean Homesick Alien” “Paranoid Android” “How to Disappear Completely” “You and Whose Army?” “There There” “Karma Police”

At the time that Radiohead’s new tour was announced, drummer Philip Selway said, “Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it. After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us.”

“It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates,” he added. “For now, it will just be these ones, but who knows where this will all lead.”

Radiohead’s 2025 UK and European tour dates are as follows:

NOVEMBER

4, 5, 7, 8 – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

14, 15, 17, 18 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

21, 22, 24, 25 – The O2, London, UK

DECEMBER

1, 2, 4, 5 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

8, 9, 11, 12 – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany