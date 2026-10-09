Radiohead’s Long-Awaited Reunion Was a Dream Come True Until Thom Yorke’s Confidence Collapsed

Radiohead’s 2025 reunion tour was a huge deal for fans across the world. It almost took frontman Thom Yorke out, though, as he suffered a “self-confidence crash” afterward.

Last year, the band set out on a trek across Europe—their first in seven years—with stops in cities like Berlin, Bologna, Copenhagen, London, and Madrid. Speaking in a Rolling Stone interview, Yorke reflected on the tour, saying it was “fun” but took him “months” to recover.

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“After the [2025] Radiohead tour,” he said, “even though in the middle of it, it was really fun, my response to it afterwards was to crash, like massively crash, in terms of self-confidence.”

Once he started working on his next solo project, he started doing better. “It took me months,” he said. “It took me starting on my own record again two months later to go: ‘Oh, OK. I’m good now. I’m fine.’ I just have a really odd relationship with it. And I’ve just grown used to that.”

Thom Yorke was inducted into the Fellowship of the Ivors Academy in 2026

Yorke also confessed that it was “deeply confusing” for him to be inducted into the Fellowship of the Ivors Academy in May, at the Ivor Novello Awards. “I’m in a slightly better place nowadays,” he said of the honor. “But I’d be lying if I didn’t say that something like getting an Ivor Novello fellowship was not deeply confusing for me.”

“I admire a lot of the people that they’ve given those awards to. Some of these people are my heroes. But I have a very, very strange relationship to,” Yorke paused before continuing. “God, this is really hard to explain. I have a very strange relationship to that element of my work.”

He admitted that he was “quite numb” while receiving the prize, even though his family was thrilled. “You probably saw Agnes and Noah [his children] at the Ivors,” Yorke said. “They were very emotional about it, and Dajana, my wife, was as well.”

“I do it for them, because if they’re emotional about it,” he added. “OK, that’s why I’m here. Because for me, I feel quite numb about it.”

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